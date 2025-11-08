Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Stock Position Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in Crown Castle by 25.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth about $10,395,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Crown Castle by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.12.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $89.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.06. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.98%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

