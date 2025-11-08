Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Bought by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Hendrick acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $294,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,865.07. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and have sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.99 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The business had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.44%.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

