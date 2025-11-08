Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,888,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after acquiring an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,143,000 after acquiring an additional 447,207 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $146.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

