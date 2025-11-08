Sigma Planning Corp Takes $599,000 Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,320 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KGC. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,492,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 16,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,042,147 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 947,476 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,107,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after buying an additional 3,419,440 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

