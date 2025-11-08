Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.8571.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. KGI Securities downgraded Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st.

Get Flex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $566,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 37,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,492.54. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $291,362,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flex by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,997,000 after buying an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 55.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 3,794.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after buying an additional 2,825,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flex by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,180,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,511 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Flex has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.