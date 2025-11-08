Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $49.17 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $49,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

