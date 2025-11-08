UBS Group Cuts Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $57.00

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.41. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $130,544.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,033.63. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

