What is William Blair’s Estimate for JBT Marel Q4 Earnings?

JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for JBT Marel in a report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JBT Marel’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for JBT Marel’s FY2027 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

JBT Marel (NYSE:JBTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. JBT Marel had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.6% on a year-over-year basis. JBT Marel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.400 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JBTM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

NYSE JBTM opened at $141.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.76. JBT Marel has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $148.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $29,873,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in JBT Marel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

