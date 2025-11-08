Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 206 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 13.3% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 262,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,496,000 after acquiring an additional 75,805 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.14.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ZS opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,185.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.78 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.15.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares in the company, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 11,193 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $3,141,875.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,942 shares in the company, valued at $15,141,519.40. This trade represents a 17.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 43,084 shares of company stock worth $12,446,825 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

