Capasso Planning Partners LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Capasso Planning Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $707.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $693.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $630.11.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

