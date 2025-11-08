Huntington National Bank Buys 1,896 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 146,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 166,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. AG Asset Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. AG Asset Advisory LLC now owns 31,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 265,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 31,895 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

