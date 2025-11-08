Huntington National Bank Acquires 519 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 136.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 104,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in IQVIA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.94.

NYSE:IQV opened at $210.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.07 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 8.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

