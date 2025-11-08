Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Insider Sells $214,201.73 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) insider Zachary Katz sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $214,201.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 532,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,314,492.74. This trade represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Zachary Katz sold 7,645 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $98,085.35.

On Monday, September 15th, Zachary Katz sold 7,644 shares of Grindr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $119,552.16.

Grindr Trading Up 11.2%

Shares of NYSE GRND opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 0.22. Grindr Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grindr ( NYSE:GRND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.53 million. Grindr had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 11.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Grindr has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Grindr from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Grindr from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grindr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Grindr during the first quarter worth approximately $20,049,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Grindr in the first quarter valued at $14,320,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,618,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 776,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 709,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Grindr by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 832,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,898,000 after acquiring an additional 618,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Company Profile

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

