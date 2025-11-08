America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX Holdings Trimmed by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,401 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in America Movil were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of America Movil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in America Movil during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in America Movil during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in America Movil by 34.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil Stock Performance

Shares of America Movil stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

America Movil Dividend Announcement

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.15 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.2811 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. America Movil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on America Movil from $17.10 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on America Movil from $21.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut America Movil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

