Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $252,700.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2025

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) Director Howard Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,830.88. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho set a $32.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.