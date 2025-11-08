Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $252,700.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) Director Howard Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,830.88. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of ARQT stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
