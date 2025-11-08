Sigma Planning Corp Has $562,000 Stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 33.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 10.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $542.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -454.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of American Healthcare REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

