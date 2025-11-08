Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Auna S.A. (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

AUNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Auna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUNA. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Auna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,558,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Auna during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of Auna stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42. Auna has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $400.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Auna had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

