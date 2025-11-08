Huntington National Bank Raises Stake in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 48.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in PACCAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 161,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.41. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 16.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

