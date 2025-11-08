Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,870.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,625 to GBX 2,700 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 target price on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,750 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 2,505 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.74. Compass Group has a one year low of GBX 2,344 and a one year high of GBX 2,853. The stock has a market capitalization of £42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,537.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,560.72.

Compass Group PLC is a world leading food service company, which generated annual revenues of $42.2 billion in the year to 30 September 2024. It serves meals to millions of people in c. 30 countries and employs and engages with c. 580,000 people. The Company specialises in providing food and a range of targeted support services across the core sectors of Business & Industry, Healthcare & Senior Living, Education, Sports & Leisure and Defence, Offshore & Remote, with an established brand portfolio.

