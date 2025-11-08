Michael Gianoni Sells 5,000 Shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $312,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 382,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,902,093.85. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $88.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 777.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 598,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after acquiring an additional 530,320 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,516,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 706,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

