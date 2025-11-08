William Blair Issues Negative Outlook for InnovAge Earnings

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnovAge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InnovAge in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InnovAge to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. InnovAge has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. InnovAge had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.64 million. InnovAge has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 365,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InnovAge by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 222,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

