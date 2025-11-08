Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Director Sells $441,360.00 in Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) Director Jill Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of -0.02. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TERN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,559,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,245,000 after purchasing an additional 253,751 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,368,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 214,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,880,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,774,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

