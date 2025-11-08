Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Unifi Q2 Earnings

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Unifi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Unifi in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.32. Unifi has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC boosted its position in Unifi by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 564,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.1% during the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 907,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,533 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,004,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP increased its position in shares of Unifi by 212.9% during the first quarter. 22NW LP now owns 731,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 497,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

