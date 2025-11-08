Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $328.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BURL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.14.

NYSE BURL opened at $281.27 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $212.92 and a 1 year high of $309.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.93 and its 200 day moving average is $259.50.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $115,007.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $315,843.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,906.25. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,893,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $71,499,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $64,350,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 667.5% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 307,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,281,000 after acquiring an additional 267,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after acquiring an additional 232,358 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

