TD Cowen Cuts Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $75.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.58). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 87.34% and a negative return on equity of 237.48%. The company had revenue of $159.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $250,252.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 98,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock worth $328,486. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 524,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 439.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,163,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,314,000 after purchasing an additional 947,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

