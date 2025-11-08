What is William Blair’s Forecast for ACLS Q2 Earnings?

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $85.74 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $74.11.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

