Q2 Earnings Estimate for Hyster-Yale Issued By Roth Capital

Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Hyster-Yale in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Moore expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hyster-Yale’s current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hyster-Yale’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $979.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.69 million. Hyster-Yale had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyster-Yale in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hyster-Yale from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Hyster-Yale Stock Performance

Shares of Hyster-Yale stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $605.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. Hyster-Yale has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $58.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyster-Yale by 133.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale by 10.4% during the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 282,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Hyster-Yale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,028.57%.

Hyster-Yale Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

