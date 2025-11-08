Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WAT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.57.

Get Waters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Waters

Waters Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:WAT opened at $371.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Waters has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.12.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Waters by 115.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.