Sigma Planning Corp Sells 4,156 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.11% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 277,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 24,248,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,335,000 after acquiring an additional 24,239,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAT stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average is $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

