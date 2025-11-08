Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 54,965 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,441,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,414,000 after acquiring an additional 231,691 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 713,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BATS:FLQM opened at $55.60 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.