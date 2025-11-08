Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 448 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total transaction of $302,912.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 582,065,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. This represents a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,113,221 shares of company stock valued at $506,386,034. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $207.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $231.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.49 and a 200-day moving average of $237.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.41 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The business had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

