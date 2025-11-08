Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Snowflake by 76.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,647 shares of company stock valued at $203,522,973. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $262.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.66 and a 52-week high of $280.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.54.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $262.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.95.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

