Chancellor Financial Group WB LP Purchases New Shares in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP acquired a new position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3%

STZ stock opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.64. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

