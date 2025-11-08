Sigma Planning Corp Has $718,000 Stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF $MISL

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.41% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 220,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,755,000.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MISL stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $44.03.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.