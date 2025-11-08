Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 21,880 Shares of QXO, Inc. $QXO

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 179.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in QXO were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QXO by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,539,000 after buying an additional 14,667,571 shares during the period. Blue Investment Opportunities LLC Project Breeze Series 1 bought a new position in shares of QXO during the 1st quarter worth about $118,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of QXO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. Catawba River Capital boosted its position in shares of QXO by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,116,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after acquiring an additional 626,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in QXO by 189.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 891,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 583,092 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QXO alerts:

QXO Trading Up 6.2%

QXO stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.15. QXO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. QXO had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.09%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20726.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of QXO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Zacks Research cut QXO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on QXO from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on QXO in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $28.00 price objective on QXO in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QXO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on QXO

QXO Company Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.