Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Redstone set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 132,159 shares in the company, valued at $10,312,366.77. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.6%

Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -699.38, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

