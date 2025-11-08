Freemont Management S.A. Purchases 8,300 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50,988 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.14.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $206.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average of $178.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.04 and a 52 week high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

