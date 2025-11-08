Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $8.16 Million Investment in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,000. Knife River makes up about 1.2% of Freemont Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of Knife River as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNF. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Knife River by 31,200.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Knife River during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knife River during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Knife River by 35.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $70.89 on Friday. Knife River Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knife River had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.87%. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Knife River from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Knife River to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNF

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.