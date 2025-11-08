The Progressive Corporation $PGR Stock Position Raised by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 87,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Progressive by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,583,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $647,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $217.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.14.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $14,430,089. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Progressive from $262.00 to $246.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Progressive to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

