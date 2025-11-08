1,700 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTAI opened at $164.00 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.
FTAI Aviation Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
