Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises about 1.6% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Astera Labs worth $10,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in Astera Labs by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Astera Labs by 20.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 31.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Astera Labs from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.59.

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,170,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. The trade was a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,126,267.68. The trade was a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 534,480 shares of company stock valued at $97,000,380 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALAB opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.37. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Astera Labs had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $230.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.50-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

