e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty makes up approximately 2.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Freemont Management S.A. owned 0.21% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 242.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.05.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 116,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $15,381,495.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,819,612.32. This represents a 58.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $7,478,979.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,125,351.36. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

