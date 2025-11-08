Freemont Management S.A. Invests $3.90 Million in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 331.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,601,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606,245 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toast by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,454,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,686 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter worth $86,650,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,203,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,473,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

Shares of TOST opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.02 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.37. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 151,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,995.02. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 900,264 shares in the company, valued at $31,995,382.56. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

