Freemont Management S.A. Invests $2.66 Million in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Viking by 8.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,656,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,608,000 after buying an additional 1,376,899 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viking by 503.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,377,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Viking by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,114,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,038,000 after acquiring an additional 774,265 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,361,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at about $32,427,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Viking from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Viking from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Viking from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Viking Price Performance

Shares of VIK stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). Viking had a net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 374.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.