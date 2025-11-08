Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Stock Position Lifted by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $579.77 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.88 and a 12 month high of $612.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $538.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $481.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,171.50. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.