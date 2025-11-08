CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.49 and traded as low as GBX 89.96. CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 89.96, with a volume of 316 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Trading Down 1.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 122.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (38.33) EPS for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

About CPPGroup

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

