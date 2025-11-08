Freemont Management S.A. Has $35.10 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164,200 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises 5.3% of Freemont Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $134.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94. The company has a market cap of $169.20 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.12, for a total value of $1,256,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,784 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,142.08. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $4,282,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock valued at $294,365,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research increased their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

