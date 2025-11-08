OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as low as $5.10. OFS Capital shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 104,975 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Noble Financial began coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $7.00 price objective on OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of OFS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $7.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

OFS Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OFS Capital Corporation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 283.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OFS Capital by 16.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 22.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

