Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $7.58. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $7.58, with a volume of 855 shares trading hands.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80.

Cathay Pacific Airways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 573.0%.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

