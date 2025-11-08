Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Position Cut by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.2% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,779,895,000 after buying an additional 171,547 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after acquiring an additional 126,688 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,782,642,000 after acquiring an additional 961,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,432,680,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $326.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.03 and a fifty-two week high of $557.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.22 and a 200-day moving average of $368.09.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

